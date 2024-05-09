Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra Arrives In Dhaka

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday evening on a two-day official visit to Bangladesh.

On his arrival in Dhaka by a special flight, the Foreign Secretary was received by Director General of Bangladesh Foreign Ministry A.T.M. Rokebul Haque and High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Pranay Verma, among others.

During bilateral meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Masud-Bin-Momen, the Foreign Secretary likely to discuss the the entire range of bilateral relationships including political and security, water, trade and investment, power and energy, defence, connectivity and sub-regional cooperation.