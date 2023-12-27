Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Vows Justice for Slain Civilians, Urges Troops to Win Public Trust

In a significant address following the tragic incident involving the alleged killing of three civilians in Army custody in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured the families of the victims that justice would be served. He emphasized the importance of troops winning the trust and support of the populace, urging them to avoid actions that might harm citizens.

Visited Jammu and Rajouri today. Reviewed security situation along the LoC and interacted with the troops. The Government stands firmly with the Armed Forces and the nation will forever be indebted to the unparalleled valour and sacrifice of the soldiers. The Indian Army is… pic.twitter.com/tLzsfMRTeV — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 27, 2023

During his statement, Singh expressed his unwavering confidence in the Army’s capability to eradicate terrorism from the Union Territory. He commended the soldiers for their unwavering dedication, sacrifice, and commitment in safeguarding the nation’s security.

The Defence Minister’s remarks come in the wake of public outrage sparked by the discovery of the bodies of three civilians in Poonch district on December 22. These individuals were allegedly taken into custody by security forces for interrogation regarding an ambush on two Army vehicles, resulting in the tragic loss of four soldiers a day earlier.

Singh’s assurance of justice to the bereaved families underscores the government’s commitment to accountability and transparency in addressing such distressing incidents. His call for troops to prioritize fostering positive relationships with the local population highlights the significance of maintaining public trust and avoiding actions that might strain the bond between the armed forces and civilians.

The incident in Poonch has prompted widespread concern and demands for a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the tragic deaths. Singh’s pledge to ensure justice and his words of appreciation for the armed forces’ dedication signal the government’s resolve to uphold the rule of law while reiterating the importance of preserving harmony between the military and the community they serve.