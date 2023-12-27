Nepal Surpasses One Million Tourist Arrivals in 2023; Indian Visitors Lead Influx

Kathmandu: 27 December : Nepal has marked a significant milestone in its tourism resurgence by welcoming over one million foreign tourists in 2023, a crucial rebound for the Himalayan nation after enduring the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Director of the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), Maniraj Lamichhane, confirmed this achievement, highlighting the resurgence of the tourism sector despite the previous challenges.

Lamichhane emphasized that the target set by the government was surpassed, with the one-million milestone reached a few days ahead of the close of December. He expressed enthusiasm, noting that this figure represents the highest influx of tourists since 2019, instilling a renewed sense of vigor within Nepal’s tourism industry.

“The arrival of over one million foreign tourists in 2023 signifies a pivotal moment for Nepal’s tourism sector,” stated Lamichhane. “This achievement not only exceeds our set target but also demonstrates the resilience and appeal of Nepal as a sought-after destination.”

Of notable significance was the revelation that Indian tourists constituted the largest contingent among the visitors, underscoring the enduring connection between the two neighboring countries. This surge in arrivals is poised to reinvigorate the local economy and provide a boost to various sectors reliant on tourism.

Nepal, known for its breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and adventure offerings, has rekindled hope within the tourism industry. The achievement of this significant milestone serves as a testament to Nepal’s allure and signals a promising trajectory for the nation’s tourism revival in the years to come.