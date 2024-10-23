Vedanta Aluminium has upped their logistics game by incorporating BOBRN rakes into their operations

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium, the largest producer of aluminium in India, has recently integrated the Bogie Open Bottom Rapid Discharge Railway Wagon with pneumatic door opening actuators (BOBRN) into its logistics system for coal transportation at its smelters in Jharsuguda, Odisha, and Korba, Chhattisgarh. This strategic move is part of the General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme (GPWIS) initiated by the Indian Railways, aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and advancing sustainability objectives.

The BOBRN railway wagons are specifically designed for transporting large quantities of coal between various locations such as thermal power plants and ports. Their unique feature allows for bottom unloading directly into hopper pits, streamlining the unloading process and reducing turnaround time for material delivery.

Currently, Vedanta Aluminium operates four BOBRN captive coal rakes and plans to expand its logistics capacity by adding four more rakes. This expansion not only improves operational efficiencies but also aligns with the company’s commitment to sustainable practices.

Rajesh Kumar, CEO and Director of BALCO, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “The inclusion of BOBRN rakes reinforces our dedication to enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability goals. This step is crucial in establishing a resilient supply chain as we work towards achieving our net-zero target by 2050.”

Vedanta Aluminium has adopted a comprehensive approach to reduce and offset its carbon footprint. With state-of-the-art aluminium smelters, alumina refinery, and power plants in India, the company is driving the adoption of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ to create a more environmentally friendly tomorrow.