Chief Minister of Odisha presided over a meeting to assess the state’s readiness for Cyclone Dana in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took the reins in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday to ensure the state is ready to face Cyclone Dana head-on. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari joined the meeting to discuss the state’s preparedness.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling declared that the Health Department is on high alert in anticipation of Cyclone Dana’s arrival on October 24-25. He emphasized that all Chief District Medical Officers (CDMOs) have received instructions and are on standby, with the Chief Minister himself keeping a close eye on the situation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) provided crucial updates on Cyclone Dana, predicting it will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal. The storm is expected to hit the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal with wind speeds reaching up to 120km/h.

In response, NDRF teams in Odisha are ready for action, and rescue and relief teams from the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard are on high alert. With ships and aircraft at the ready, Odisha is gearing up to face Cyclone Dana with full force.