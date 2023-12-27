Brewing royalty on Koffee with Karan; Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore grace the Koffee couch

Mumbai : The beloved couch is back with its most loved and versatile host Karan Johar as Hotstar Specials’ Koffee with Karan returns for season 8. To spice up your life and bring you closer to your favorite stars, this time the conversations will be edgier, crazier and candid with no room to escape. Dropping new episodes every Thursday exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, viewers will be on a whirlwind journey of getting up close and personal with celebrities. So why wait? Let’s brew Koffee with Karan season 8.

The upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan has a royal touch to it as Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore grace the Koffee couch. From their iconic roles to family tales, this episode is a tribute to their regal legacy and a peek into their fabulous journey.

As Saif Ali Khan looked a little lost, Karan Johar asked, “Yes Saif, you are looking bewildered?”

“As I often am on this couch” quipped Saif Ali Khan

Curious as ever, Karan Johar asked, “The story I really want to know is about the college”

Spilling the beans, Sharmila Tagore replied, “He didn’t go to the university, he asked the air hostess out and they went off somewhere”