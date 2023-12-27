Dean Elgar’s Unbeaten Century Propels South Africa to Edge India in First Test

In a gripping display of determination and skill, Dean Elgar showcased his mastery with an unbeaten 140, guiding South Africa to a formidable position at 256 for 5 against India on the second day of the opening Test at Centurion.

Elgar’s stellar innings not only solidified South Africa’s response but also underscored his imminent departure from international cricket, adding an emotional touch to his remarkable performance. His resilience on the challenging SuperSport Park pitch came after the early departure of Aiden Markram for a mere 5 runs.

The seasoned cricketer formed two crucial partnerships that turned the tide in favor of the home team. Elgar first combined forces with Tony de Zorzi, contributing to a vital 93-run partnership for the second wicket. Later, in a remarkable display of batting prowess, he teamed up with debutant David Bedingham, adding a significant 131 runs for the fourth wicket.

As the day drew to a close prematurely due to diminishing light, Elgar’s unbeaten century served as the cornerstone of South Africa’s reply to India’s first-innings total of 245 all out, providing the Proteas with a narrow yet crucial 11-run lead.

Elgar’s impending retirement has added poignancy to his performance, leaving an indelible mark on the Test and setting the stage for a gripping continuation as the match progresses. With the balance of power delicately poised, the upcoming days promise further excitement and an intriguing battle between bat and ball in this enthralling Test series.