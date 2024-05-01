Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Observes Swachhata Pakhwada

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs celebrated Swachhata Pakhwada from 16th to 30th April 2024. This was celebrated as per the Calendar of Swachhata Pakhwada for the year 2024, released by the Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Government of India.

The Swachhata Pakhwada commenced with administering of ‘Swachhata Pledge’ by Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs on 16th April, 2024.

During Swachhata Pakhwada, cleanliness drive was carried out and reviewing, recording and weeding out of old Physical Files were done by various Sections of the Ministry and old and obsolete items were identified for auction. Cleaning and regular maintenance of rooms and appliances were also carried out in ministry offices located in Samvidhan Sadan. As part of the programme, Swachhata Pledge was administered to students of Kerala Senior Secondary School, Vikaspuri to spread awareness and develop a culture of cleanliness. An essay competition was also held in the school and winners were awarded with cash prizes with certificates.

Swachhata Pakhwada, 2024 concluded with Prize Distribution to top three Sections of the Ministry who stood best on Swachhata Parameters. Speaking on the occasion Additional Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Satya Prakash highlighted the need for Swachhata inwards and outwards. Dr Prakash also presented a brief of various activities undertaken by the Ministry during the Pakhwada. He also urged the staff for adopting best practices of cleanliness, in all walks of life.

Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Umang Narula expressed happiness over active participation of staff in Swachhata related activities. He said that Swachhata is part and parcel of larger goal and exhorted employees to keep up the outcomes of Swachhata Pakhwada throughout the year.