Honda Cars India registers total sales of 10,867 units in April 2024

Mumbai : Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, registered total sales of 10,867 units in April 2024 as compared to 7,676 units in the same month last year. The company registered 4,351 units in domestic sales and 6,516 units in exports in the month of April’24.

Sharing thoughts on April’24 sales performance, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Our planned production volumes in April were lower due to switchover of Elevate and City production to six-airbag standard variants and the dispatches were aligned accordingly. On the other hand, export of Elevate continues to significantly boost HCIL export volume which grew by 175% over same period last year.”

The company had registered 5,313 units in domestic sales and exported 2,363 units in April’ 23.

About Honda Cars India Ltd.

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), a leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, was established in December 1995 with a commitment to provide Honda’s passenger car models and technologies, to the Indian customers. HCIL’s corporate office is based in Greater Noida, UP and its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is located at Tapukara, District. Alwar, Rajasthan.

Honda’s models are strongly associated with advanced design and technology, apart from their established qualities of durability, reliability, safety, and fuel-efficiency. The company has a strong sales and distribution network spread across the country.

Besides the new car business, Honda offers one stop solution for buying and selling pre-owned cars through its business function Honda Auto Terrace. The Honda Certified Pre-owned cars come with an assurance of quality and peace of mind that caters to the diverse and burgeoning needs of pre-owned car buyers across the country.