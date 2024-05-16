Reliance Retail and ASOS partner to bring ASOS own brands to India

Reliance Retail will establish multi-channel presence for ASOS own brands in India

Mumbai : Reliance Retail, India’s leading retailer, and ASOS, the UK’s leading online fashion retailer for 20-somethings, have entered into a long-term partnership aiming to redefine the fashion landscape in India. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in Reliance Retail’s commitment to offering unparalleled choices and bringing world class retail experiences to Indian consumers.

Under a long-term licensing agreement, Reliance Retail will be the exclusive retail partner for ASOS across all online and offline channels in India. Leveraging its extensive experience of operating omni-channel retail networks, Reliance Retail will introduce ASOS’s curated portfolio of fashion-led own brand labels to the Indian market through a multi-channel presence for ASOS and a diverse array of retail formats, including exclusive brand stores, multi-brand store expressions, and digital commerce platforms.

As a destination for fashion-loving 20-somethings, ASOS aligns seamlessly with Reliance Retail’s unparalleled strength in operating India’s largest omni-channel retail networks, promising to revolutionize the way Indian consumers discover and engage with the latest global fashion trends. The agreement is ASOS’ first country-wide exclusive retail partnership.

Commenting on the partnership, Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said, “We’re excited to welcome ASOS into our fashion family, marking a significant stride in our dedication to bringing the pulse of global trends to Indian shores. This partnership reaffirms our status as India’s premier retail destination, ensuring our customers have access to the cutting-edge fashion styles they crave.”

José Antonio Ramos, CEO, ASOS, said, “Our purpose is to give fashion lovers around the world the confidence to be whoever they want to be through access to the latest and best trends. Together with Reliance Retail, we’re excited to be bringing some of our fashion-led own-brands to customers in India – including ASOS Design, one of the biggest British fashion brands on the planet.”

About Reliance Retail Ventures Limited:

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (Reliance Retail), is the holding company of all the retail companies under the RIL (Reliance Industries Limited) group. Reliance Retail and other subsidiaries and affiliates, operate an integrated omni-channel network of over 18,836 stores and digital commerce platforms across Grocery, Consumer Electronics, Fashion & Lifestyle and Pharma consumption baskets. Reliance Retail has partnered with over 3 million merchants through its New Commerce initiative. Reliance Retail is the only Indian retailer in the global Top 100 and amongst the fastest-growing retailers globally as per Deloitte’s Global Powers of Retailing 2023.

RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of ₹ 306,786 crore ($ 37 billion) and net profit of ₹ 11,101 crore ($ 1.3 billion) for the year ended March 31, 2024.