MG Hector emerges as the best Value-for-Money SUV

Gurugram: The Hector, a flagship SUV of MG (Morris Garages), a British automobile brand with a 100-year-old legacy, which comes equipped with a host of attractive features while offering a comfortable ride is also the best value vehicle in the SUV segment. It has garnered top rankings for ownership costs among the popular hatchback cars and compact SUVs in the recent NielsenIQ Service Cost Survey. Additionally, Droom’s recent analysis placed the Hector at the forefront for factors such as, resale value, fuel efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The NielsenIQ Service Cost Survey analysed SUVs and Hatchbacks purchased between Jan ’21-Aug-21 and completed average of 3-5 regular services. For petrol models, where MG Hector was ranked as the leading car in terms of affordable cost of ownership amongst all other vehicles surveyed including some major hatchbacks. Additionally, the rigorous Droom survey reveals that the Hector is the SUV with the highest resale value of 74% for the diesel variant while the petrol variant outperforms the competition with a resale value of 67%. **

Commenting on this achievement, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, “The MG Hector has carved a niche for itself among Indian SUV enthusiasts since its launch. It embodies a perfect blend of luxury, efficiency, a bold & iconic design packed with tech-led features offering a comfortable ride to its passengers. Beyond its impressive features, the Hector stands out for its low Total Cost of Ownership, high resale value, and superior quality that sets a benchmark in the industry.”

The MG Hector, India’s first Internet SUV, was introduced in 2019 and has since set a new bar for SUVs. With some best-in-class offerings like its dual pane panoramic sunroof, the diesel variant of the MG Hector is an exceptional package for SUV enthusiasts who are looking for power and performance, with a touch of technology and top-notch performance.

With an industry-best 35.56 cm (14-inch) HD infotainment system, 75+ connected car features, advanced safety offerings, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, and other equally attractive incorporations, the Hector has been designed to provide exceptional and distinctive experiences to SUV enthusiasts. This feature-rich SUV caters to tech-savvy buyers seeking a bold design and a smooth, comfortable ride. Available in 5, 6, and 7-seater configurations, the MG Hector starts at an attractive price of ₹13.99 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom).

MG India has recently introduced the BLACKSTORM edition of the MG Hector. This new edition boasts a starry-black exterior and stylish Black Theme interiors featuring Gun Metal accents, reflecting the bold personality of India’s premier Internet SUV. The Hector BLACKSTORM offers a unique appearance, and combination of tech-savvy and connected features, elevating the luxurious driving experience for its customers.