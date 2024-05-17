People of Odisha are looking for a CM who is young, who is from Odisha, who speaks Odia and who can oversee the administration daily: BJP President JP Nadda

Bhubaneswar: BJP National President JP Nadda held a roadshow in Odisha’s capital city and reached Padampur in Bargarh to address a public meeting on Thursday.

Nadda targeted the BJD government on several issues in the meeting.

“The people of Odisha are looking for a CM who is young, who is from Odisha, who speaks Odia and who can oversee the administration daily”, said Nadda.

Saying about the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Nadda said, Naveen Patnaik did not like the Rs 5 lakh health cover given by PM Modi; nearly 68 lakh families are being deprived of this health coverage due to the non-implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Odisha.

“I also want to say that every citizen above 70 years irrespective of caste, colour, religion and income group would get an Ayushman Card of Rs 5 lakh every year to get treatment for severe diseases,” he added.

Referring to the Puri Srimandir Ratna Bhandar issue, he said, “If you want to get back the Ratna Bhandar key, then turn the key of lotus on May 20, 25 and June 1. Ratna Bhandar key would surface on its own.”

Odisha has been subjected to a lot of torture. But the people of Odisha, who are peace-loving, won’t tolerate this anymore. They will come forward and help BJP form government here, he said.