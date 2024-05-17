Wonderla: India’s Largest Amusement Park Chain Expands into Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneshwar, 17th May 2024: Wonderla Holidays, India’s largest amusement park chain, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest park in Kumbharbasta, Bhubaneswar. This marks the fourth addition to Wonderla’s esteemed portfolio, following Kochi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. This venture represents Wonderla’s enduring commitment to delivering unparalleled entertainment experiences since its establishment in 2000. As a publicly listed company, Wonderla has consistently invested in expanding its presence and enriching its offerings to cater to the evolving preferences of esteemed guests. The Press Meet announcing the same was attended by Arun K Chittilappilly, MD; Sivadas M, President; Dheeran Choudhary, COO; AjiKrishnan, VP- Engineering and Kalpataru Nayak, Park Head-Bhubaneswar.

Wonderla Odisha began with an invitation from the government during the Odisha Tourism Investor Interaction Meet in 2019, with “in principle” approval from the State Level Window Authority (SLSWCA) for a 90-year lease on government land that happened in 2020.

With an investment of approximately 190 crores, Wonderla Bhubaneswar showcases over 21 exhilarating dry & wet rides that promise unforgettable thrills, ranging from high-speed coasters to family-friendly attractions. Situated just 22.5 kilometers from Bhubaneswar, Wonderla is strategically positioned to become the ultimate destination for adventure-seekers, conveniently located near NH 16 (Calcutta-Chennai). Designed as a tribute to Odisha’s rich cultural heritage and natural splendor, Wonderla Bhubaneswar spans over 50 acres and offers a journey through experiential nodes inspired by the region’s history and culture.

In addition to offering thrilling experiences, Wonderla Amusement Park is committed to driving economic growth in the local community. With an estimated 450 employment opportunities, particularly in the unskilled sector, the park will provide livelihood for many residents of Bhubaneswar and its surrounding areas. The park tickets are currently available at Rs. 749* as part of the Early Bird Discount for Online Pre-bookings only. Regular Park Tickets will be priced between Rs. 999* for peak weekdays and Rs. 1,100* during peak Weekends. Wonderla is also currently running various offers as part of the launch, including Student ID Offer, MO Bus & Train Ticket Discounts, Birthday Offers, among others.

Arun K Chittilappilly, MD of Wonderla Holidays Limited, during the opening remarks at the company’s first press conference in Bhubaneswar said, “We are thrilled to announce that Wonderla Bhubaneswar will officially open in the 3rd week of June, with public access starting on May 24th, 2024. Our journey has always been about creating memorable experiences for our guests, and we are excited to bring this vision to Odisha. This launch is significant for us, and we envision great success for the park, which will entertain over 3,500 people per day. We look forward to welcoming everyone and providing an unforgettable experience.”

Sivadas M, President, Wonderla Holidays further spoke about the contribution of the Odisha government, he said, “Wonderla Bhubaneswar is a project close to our heart. It began with an invitation from the Government of Odisha after our 2019 discussion. Their support has been crucial, and with the approval for a 90-year lease, we embarked on this exciting journey. We’ve faced challenges, but our dedication and unwavering support of the Odisha government, notably Tourism and Industries departments have made this possible. We are confident Wonderla Bhubaneswar will boost tourism and bring joy to all visitors, reaffirming our commitment to vibrant, thriving destinations.”

Dheeran Choudhary, COO of Wonderla Holidays, spoke about their regional commitment: “At Wonderla, we are committed to delivering world-class entertainment while deeply valuing our local community. In Odisha, we aim to boost the local economy and create numerous job opportunities. Our core values of excellence and dedication shine through in every aspect of our operations. As our video showcases, Wonderla Bhubaneswar features state-of-the-art park facilities, significant investments, diverse restaurants, and robust marketing plans. We are excited to host vibrant events that will make Wonderla a cherished destination in Odisha.”

Scheduled to open soon, Wonderla Amusement Park is set to become the go-to destination for families, friends, and adventure-seekers in Bhubaneswar. With a diverse range of rides, attractions, and entertainment offerings, Wonderla promises an immersive experience that will captivate visitors and leave them craving more.