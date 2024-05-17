TYME: Empowering Tribal Youth With Flourishing Micro Biz Ideas

Bhubaneswar, May 17: Once migrated to Kerala and had worked in a shop as a sales assistant for over a year and half, business ideas were there within the mind of Subash Pidisika of Alanda village in Budaguda gram panchayat under Kalyansingpur block of Rayagada District. For this enterprising tribal youth, assistance under Tribal Youth Micro Entrepreneurship (TYME) by Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Rayagada, changed the course of his life and right at his own village from his mobile phone repair centre, now he earns a decent income. An expansion plan is on cards and Subash is hopeful to extend IT-related services for his community as well from his centre.

Currently Subash is catering his services to GPs like Majhiguda, Karpa, Budaguda, Sikarpai, Dhamunipanga and Narayanpur of Kalyansingpur block. With business acumen, good behavior and tendency to help people he has started earning nearly Rs 15,000 a month and hopes to increase it three to four folds within a year’s time.

TOURS & TRAVELS:

Kabiraj Kanhar, a degree holder from Phiringia Degree College in Kandhamal district and a diploma degree holder with electrical work from ITI, lives in Saitingia village, within the Pobinigia GP. With a family of five Kabiraj had worked as a part-time taxi driver. However, his earnings were restricted as he was getting limited trips in a month. But a recommendation from Rupsinghar Janajati Jeevika Parishad (JJP), under Mukhya Mantri Janajati Jeevika Mission (MMJJM), to ITDA Phulbani as a suitable candidate for TYME, has changed Kabiraj’s life completely.

With the fiscal support of Rs.1 lakh facilitated by ITDA Phulbani, and his personal contribution of Rs.80,000, Kabiraj could get a new car and has become a micro-entrepreneur. His story is a testament to the power of perseverance in achieving one’s dreams. His success not only inspires others facing financial hurdles to pursue their micro-entrepreneurial dreams, but also highlights the pivotal role of MMJJM in empowering tribal youth and fostering new economic progress in local communities.

Within the first 20 days of operation, Kabiraj managed to earn Rs.35,000 from 10 trips. He intends to set aside Rs.13,500 for his monthly installment and utilize Rs.10,000 for purchasing a car mat and other ceiling work, still maintaining a net profit of Rs.11,500.

EVENT MANAGEMENT:

Ratnakar Halba, hailing from Keraput within Jeypore block of Koraput district and an active member of the Randapali JJP is known for his interpersonal skills. His event management business began to flourish as he could manage to get contracts. In one of the JJP meetings organised by ITDA Jeypore, Ratnakar was introduced to TYME. He applied for assistance and there is no looking back.

“Now from my first three events I could earn Rs.15,000 and plan to touch around 1.85 lakh in a year,” adds Ratnakar explaining the fact that with his affordable costs families of his locality can now celebrate special occasions without facing additional financial burden.

BAMBOO CRAFT:

Raghunath Mahali of Shilphadi village under Pathuri gram panchayat in Sarasakana block of Mayurbhanj district was a traditional bamboo craftsman and was earning between Rs 150 to Rs 200. Now, he earns Rs 200 to Rs 400 a day and aims to upgrade his craft to produce high-end products like sofa sets, chairs, beds, inning tables and fancy items like fruit baskets, pen stand, bamboo glass, flower stand/vase and dustbin, thanks to the financial aid of Rs 1 lakh and training through ITDA Baripada under TYME initiative.

CREATING TRIBAL “JUBA UDYOGIS”:

Commissioner-cum-Secretary Scheduled Tribe & Scheduled Caste Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department Roopa Roshan Sahoo says “the overall objective of promoting TYMEs is to empower the tribal youth of needy households, as micro-entrepreneurs (Juba Udyogis) , by developing their potential, and enabling them to earn their livelihood and become role models for others in micro-entrepreneurship building initiatives.”

The TYME is not confined to traditional ideas and fiscally supporting the conventional business and livelihood modules as it has also helped tribal youth in having other new avenues to learn their bread and butter and set examples for others.