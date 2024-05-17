IIHMR Start-ups Inks MoU with BMCHRC & HCG Hospital to Drive Healthcare Entrepreneurship

National, 17th May 2024: IIHMR Start-ups, a pioneering initiative under the esteemed IIHMR Foundation, is delighted to announce the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (BMCHRC) and HCG Hospital, Jaipur. These strategic collaborations aim to provide essential support and growth opportunities for healthcare start-ups. Key areas of focus will include Clinical Research, Device Validation, Technology Implementation, and comprehensive support for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Commenting on this initiative, Dr. PR Sodani, Co-Founder, IIHMR Foundation, said, “This collaboration with Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital & HCG Hospital will allow both institutes to exchange expertise & resources, and further build on each other’s strength This merger will prove to be an excellent stride between academic know-how and industry innovation. Together we will create enticing opportunities for budding entrepreneurs and significantly contribute to the society.”

A joint statement from the leaders of the involved organizations Retd. Major General Dr. SC Pareek, Executive Director- BMCHRC, and Dr. Bharat Rajpurohit, COO- HCG Hospital, Jaipur underscores the significance of these partnerships:

“We are enthusiastic about the potential of these collaborations to significantly impact the healthcare start-up ecosystem. By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to create an environment where start-ups can thrive and achieve remarkable growth. Together, we will drive innovation, support emerging entrepreneurs, and contribute to economic development.”

Mr. Puneet Datta, CEO – IIHMR Foundation, stated, “We are thrilled to collaborate with both BMCHRC and HCG Hospital, Jaipur. These alliances are instrumental in our mission to support and empower healthcare start-ups. Together, we will drive innovation and create meaningful impacts across various industries.”