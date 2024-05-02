FICCI FLO, Bhubaneswar organized an event aimed at addressing a critical topic – “how to break the glass ceiling”

FICCI FLO, Bhubaneswar prominent organization that works to promote women’s entrepreneurship! It recently organized a highly anticipated event aimed at addressing a critical topic – “how to break the glass ceiling.” The event featured a special guest, none other than the acclaimed Bollywood actress, Nandita Das.

During the event, Ms Das engaged with the FLO members and the audience, sharing her personal experiences and insights on entrepreneurship. She discussed her journey to success, including the various challenges she faced along the way, and how she overcame them.

The program was attended by some of the most prominent and influential women entrepreneurs in the industry, including FLO Chairperson, Rashmi Sahoo; FLO Senior VC, Dr. Prangyan Mishra; and FLO VC, Panchami Manoo Ukil. This event provided a platform for women entrepreneurs to network, learn, and get inspired by the stories of successful women like Nandita Das.