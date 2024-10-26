National

India, Spain to Strengthen Defense Ties as Modi, Sanchez Unveil C-295 Facility in Gujarat

By Odisha Diary bureau
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presenting a book to President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Sharshenovich Atambayev during their joint statement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla(PTI12_20_2016_000153B)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, will inaugurate the TATA Aircraft Complex in Gujarat on Monday, marking India’s first private sector Final Assembly Line (FAL) for military aircraft, where Tata Advanced Systems Ltd will manufacture 40 C-295 aircraft.

Modi will also launch projects worth over Rs 4,800 crores across multiple districts, including road projects, the Bhuj-Naliya Rail Gauge Conversion, and major water supply initiatives. In Amreli, he will inaugurate the Bharat Mata Sarovar and lay the foundation for eco-tourism developments, such as converting the Karli Recharge Reservoir into a sustainable destination.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.