India, Spain to Strengthen Defense Ties as Modi, Sanchez Unveil C-295 Facility in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, will inaugurate the TATA Aircraft Complex in Gujarat on Monday, marking India’s first private sector Final Assembly Line (FAL) for military aircraft, where Tata Advanced Systems Ltd will manufacture 40 C-295 aircraft.

Modi will also launch projects worth over Rs 4,800 crores across multiple districts, including road projects, the Bhuj-Naliya Rail Gauge Conversion, and major water supply initiatives. In Amreli, he will inaugurate the Bharat Mata Sarovar and lay the foundation for eco-tourism developments, such as converting the Karli Recharge Reservoir into a sustainable destination.