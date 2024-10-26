RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Named Best Central Banker for Second Year in a Row

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has been ranked the top central banker globally by Global Finance magazine for the second year in a row, receiving an Aade in the Central Bank Report Cards 2024.

Das is one of three central bankers awarded the A+ grade, alongside Denmark’s Christian Kettel Thomsen and Switzerland’s Thomas Jordan. The rankings evaluate performance in inflation control, economic growth, currency stability, and interest rate management, with A representing excellence.

The award, presented in Washington, DC, is noted by Global Finance, a publication read by senior corporate and financial leaders.