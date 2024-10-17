Raima Sen on Playing Iconic Suchitra Sen: ‘It Would Be an Honor

Raima Sen, the celebrated actress and granddaughter of iconic Bengali cinema legend Suchitra Sen, recently expressed her strong desire to portray her grandmother in a biopic, should an outstanding script come her way. Known for her stellar performances in films like Chokher Bali and Parineeta, Raima has made her mark in both Hindi and Bengali cinema, stepping out of the shadow of her illustrious family to establish a distinguished career of her own.

In a recent interview, Raima discussed her admiration for her grandmother, a timeless figure known for her elegance and grace, and expressed her enthusiasm for the possibility of bringing Suchitra Sen’s life to the big screen. “Playing my grandmother Suchitra Sen would be an honor,” she shared. “If a good script comes along, I would definitely like to portray her on screen. It would be a challenging role, but one that I would love to take on.”

Suchitra Sen, revered as one of the greatest actresses in Indian cinema, is best known for her unforgettable performances in films like Saat Pake Bandha and Aandhi. Her enigmatic persona both on and off-screen has made her a beloved figure in Indian film history. Raima, who bears a striking resemblance to her grandmother, has often been compared to the legendary actress and has paid tribute to her iconic looks in the past.

Raima’s desire to play this monumental role reflects her deep connection to her family’s cinematic legacy, while also showcasing her ambition to honor her grandmother’s remarkable career.