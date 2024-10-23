Flight operations in Kolkata come to a screeching halt as Cyclone Dana wreaks havoc; IndiGo and SpiceJet are forced to suspend their services

In the aftermath of Cyclone Dana, Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport is hitting pause on flight operations from 6 PM on October 24 until 9 AM on October 25. Why, you ask? Well, it seems this cyclone is bringing along some heavy winds and torrential rainfall, causing quite the ruckus in West Bengal’s coastal areas, including our beloved Kolkata.

IndiGo and SpiceJet, the dynamic duo of airlines in these parts, have stepped up to the plate with some helpful advice for passengers.

IndiGo is cautioning travelers about potential flight disruptions to and from Kolkata and Bhubaneswar, urging everyone to keep an eye on their website for updates. They’re also suggesting folks plan ahead for some waterlogged roads on the way to the airport, and offering refunds or alternate bookings for any cancellations.

SpiceJet is following suit, announcing a temporary halt to operations at Kolkata Airport during the cyclone’s peak. They’re advising passengers to stay in the loop by checking their flight status online, and even providing contact numbers for their 24/7 customer care helpline to lend a hand with any changes or questions.

So, buckle up and stay safe out there, travelers! The storm is coming, but with a little preparation and a lot of patience, we’ll weather this together.