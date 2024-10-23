Odisha is set to procure 66 lakh tonnes of paddy during this kharif season at a rate of Rs 3,100 per quintal

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has set an ambitious target of procuring 66 lakh tonnes of paddy in the current 2024-25 kharif season. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, the State cabinet has approved the State Food & Procurement Policy for 2024-25.

In a bold move, the government aims to procure a total of 80 lakh tonnes of paddy to produce 54 lakh tonnes of rice during the kharif and rabi seasons, which will run from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025. Specifically, 66 lakh tonnes of paddy will be procured during the kharif season, with an additional 14 lakh tonnes during the rabi season.

Chief Minister Majhi has made it clear that the government is committed to procuring all paddy brought to mandis by the hardworking farmers. This initiative not only supports the agricultural community but also ensures food security for the state.