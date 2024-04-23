Odisha: Former Sambalpur MLA Raseswari Panigrahi resigns from primary membership of BJD

Sambalpur: In a major setback to the BJD, senior leader and former Sambalpur MLA Dr. Raseswari Panigrahi quit party on Tuesday. Panigrahi was among the front runner for Sambalpur Urban constituency and unhappy over the decision of the party.

Panigrahi says, “I have resigned from the primary membership of BJD & all posts of the party for the pride and self-respect of #Sambalpur… A person who was earlier axed for not performing well has been given ticket for Sambalpur. It’s an insult to the people of Sambalpur. They (BJD) have given ticket to a person whom they had earlier termed as ‘unworthy’. Didn’t we have leaders in Sambalpur? The pride and self-respect of Sambalpur is at stake”

Panigrahi was elected first time to the Legislative Assembly in Odisha from Sambalpur seat on the BJD ticket in 2014 Assembly elections. However, the party has given ticket to Rohit Pujari this time.