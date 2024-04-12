PRAVESH UTSAV OBSERVED IN ADANI DAV PUBLIC SCHOOL

BHADRAK : Pravesh Utsav was celebrated in great pomp and delight in Adani DAV Public School, Kuamara, Bhadrak. Parents of newly joined tiny-tots were present in the celebration. Ms Tasneem Kausar gave sufficient hints about the school’s expectations from a good parent. A motivational video along with a short story was displayed about the duties and responsibilities of a positive and caring parent. Then Ms Jyotijhara Patra explained about the new strategies of NEP 2020 and let parents acknowledge the rules & regulations, manners & etiquettes and their responsibilities towards the school. The Principal of the school, Ms Krishnapriya Sarangi gave a clarion call to all parents to extend their helping hands in the holistic development of all budding entrants. To encourage all tiny-tots towards coming to the school, a joyful atmosphere was created by engaging them in a dance programme. Ms Gayatri Mahapatra gave the welcome address & Ms Mamata Pattayat offered the vote of thanks.