Red Alert: Severe Heatwave Warning for Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, IMD Announces

With over 17 consecutive days of scorching heat, Odisha, including its twin cities Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, faces relentless hot and humid conditions. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts no relief in the coming days. The mercury surged to 44 degrees Celsius in Balasore, with Bhubaneswar reaching 43.6 degrees Celsius and Jharsuguda 42.5 degrees Celsius by midday. Baripada recorded the highest temperature at 38.4 degrees Celsius, emphasizing the prolonged heatwave’s severity. Cuttack and Bhubaneswar saw temperatures of 35.8 and 34.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, by morning. IMD’s ‘red warning’ underscores the gravity of the situation, urging residents to take necessary precautions.