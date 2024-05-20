ULIP Workshop Brings States Together to Enhance India’s Logistics

Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) continues to lead the charge in transforming India’s logistics sector. Today, a groundbreaking workshop was held under the chairmanship of Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The event, hosted at Vanijya Bhavan, saw enthusiastic participation from representatives of various states including Telangana, Kerala, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, and Rajasthan. Additionally, many industry associations, enterprises and start-ups joined the workshop.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh emphasized the critical role of ULIP in fostering collaboration and integration among states to create a unified logistics ecosystem. “ULIP offers an unprecedented opportunity for states to enhance their logistics frameworks. I encourage all states to actively leverage ULIP and drive forward a seamless, efficient, and inclusive logistics sector across India,” he stated.

During the workshop, Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh also launched a ULIP booklet that illustrates how different private sector companies and Startups are utilizing ULIP APIs and highlighted the platform’s transformative impact on the logistics sector. This booklet serves as a comprehensive guide showcasing the innovative applications developed through ULIP and their significant contributions to enhancing logistics efficiency.

Shri Rajat Kumar Saini, CEO & MD of the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) and Chairman of the National Logistics Data Services Limited (NLDSL), highlighted the importance of ULIP and urged Start-ups to continue their innovative efforts and explore new ideas to leverage the platform. He stated, “The applications showcased today highlight the potential of ULIP to transform the logistics landscape. We must continue to push the boundaries and explore new possibilities for efficiency and growth.”

The event provided a platform for industry leaders and stakeholders to share their experiences and insights. The workshop featured demonstrations from startups like Super Procure, Cargo Shakti, Shiprocket, and Enmovil showcasing their cutting-edge applications developed using the ULIP databases. Super Procure demonstrated their platform aimed at reducing empty miles using ULIP, while Enmovil showcased a logistics bot developed for route optimization. Shiprocket, with its cross-border logistics platform, highlighted how they are able to onboard sellers seamlessly through effective authentication facilitated by ULIP APIs.

Additionally, how various Ministries and Departments use PM GatiShakti NMP tools for developing various assets were also discussed.