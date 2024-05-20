Incubation Centre inaugurated at DPIIT’s National Council for Cement and Building Materials

The National Council for Cement and Building Materials-Incubation Centre (NCB-IC) was inaugurated today by Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Shri Sanjiv today in the presence of Vice-Chairman-NCB and VC & MD-Star Cement Ltd., Shri Rajendra Chamaria; Strategic Advisor to Dalmia Cement (B) Ltd., Shri Mahendra Singhi; and Director General-NCB, Dr. L P Singh at NCB Ballabgarh.

Shri Sanjiv interacted with the StartUps working with NCB viz. LivNSense Technologies, Autoabode, AltSF, Onelement and Bio in the areas of application of artificial intelligence for increasing % of alternative fuels, pre-combustion technology, 3-D printing technology, carbon capture and utilization etc.

He appreciated NCB for establishing the incubation centre. He shared his vision of establishing 50 incubators for the manufacturing sector and the NCB incubation centre is one of the shining examples of it. He stated that the Cement Sector is a very important partner for the Government of India for the growth and development of our country. Cement sector is constantly evolving, driven by advancements in technology, sustainability, and energy efficiency. This initiative marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to foster innovation and growth in the cement industry. The Government of India with an intent to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation, startups and encouraging investments in the startup ecosystem of the country launched the Startup India initiative on 16th January 2016. He informed that Sustained eﬀorts led to an increase in the number of DPIIT recognised startups to 1,36,584 as on today. These all-inclusive efforts will lead to India as a developed nation even before 2047.

At NCB-IC, the incubatee startups/entrepreneurs will be mentored by the scientists of NCB and experts from cement and building materials industry for further improvisation and development of market-ready products for commercialization. The incubatee startups/ entrepreneurs will have support of advanced laboratories at NCB to carry out the development work.

The official web and mobile application of the forthcoming 18th NCB International Conference & Exhibition on Cement, Concrete and Building Materials scheduled to be held from 27 – 29 November 2024 at Yashobhoomi, IICC Dwarka, New Delhi, India was also launched at the event. This Conference is organised as a follow-up of the Seventeen NCB International Conferences organized earlier. The theme for this year’s Conference is “Cementing the Net Zero Future”.

About National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB):

National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB) is an apex Research and Development organization under the administrative control of DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India. NCB is dedicated to research, technology development & transfer, education & industrial services for cement, allied building materials & construction industries. For more information about NCB: https://www.ncbindia.com.