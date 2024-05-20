Peaceful polling across 49 PCs in 8 States/UTs in Phase-V

Polling in the fifth phase of General Elections 2024 which commenced at 7 am today simultaneously across 49 PCs recorded an approximate voter turnout of 57.47% as of 7:45 pm. Voters came out in large numbers braving hot weather in many parts of the states that went for polls today. Polling was closed at 6 PM, but a large number of voters were still in the queue at polling stations. Polling in Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir was completely peaceful with a turnout of 54.49% as on 7.45 pm, and was the highest recorded in 35 years. Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, are the States/UTs that went to polls in this phase. A total of 695 candidates were in the electoral fray. Voters waiting patiently in a queue in Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir

Polling across all constituencies was held smoothly and peacefully. The Commission led by CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Shri Gyanesh Kumar and Shri Sukhbir Singh Sandhu kept a close watch on each and every aspect of the poll process and issued necessary directions, during the day. Stringent security measures were in place creating a conducive environment for voters to cast their vote without fear or intimidation. The weather was largely normal except hot conditions in isolated pockets Women voters voting at Polling Stations in Phase-V The updated voter turnout figures which are still provisional will be available on the Voter Turnout App of ECI. This will give aggregate phase wise figures in addition to the State/PC/AC wise figures. Commission shall additionally for convenience of stakeholders, issue another press note with voter turnout figures at ~2345 hours. State-Wise Approximate Voter Turnout in Phase – 5 (7:45 PM) Sl. No. State / UT No. PCs Approximate Voter Turnout % 1 Bihar 05 52.60 2 Jammu and Kashmir 01 54.49 3 Jharkhand 03 63.00 4 Ladakh 01 67.15 5 Maharashtra 13 48.88 6 Odisha 05 60.72 7 Uttar Pradesh 14 57.79 8 West Bengal 07 73.00 Above 8 States/UTs (49 PCs) 49 57.47 As per the laid down procedure, scrutiny of election papers takes place one day after the polling day in the presence of Candidates or their authorised polling agents. The decision to conduct a repoll, if any, is also taken thereafter. Some polling parties return after polling day depending on the geographical/ logistical conditions. The

Commission will also, after the scrutiny and depending on the number/ schedule of repoll, publish the updated voter turnout along with gender wise breakup by 24.05.2024. Voters across ages smiling with their inked fingers at Polling Stations PCs in various urban cities like Mumbai, Thane, Nashik & Lucknow continued the trend of urban apathy as noticed in last GE 2019. In Mumbai, celebrities and common citizens alike, waited patiently for their turn to cast their vote and proudly showcased their inked fingers. Celebrities from various walks of life have partnered with the Commission to motivate voters to exercise their franchise in the General Elections 2024. Various such motivational videos were uploaded on their social media platforms. Celebrities, including SVEEP National Icon Rajkummar Rao, showing off their inked fingers Elderly voters in Bihar and Odisha

With the conclusion of phase 5, polling for General Elections 2024 is now completed in 25 States/UTs and 428 PCs.

First time electors at Model Polling station of Bongaon (SC) PC, West Bengal and Sonam Gonbo 85 years old at the Yourtung Polling Station, Leh.

Polling is also complete in General Elections for State Legislative Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and 63 assembly seats of Odisha State Assembly. High resolution poll day photos can be accessed here: https:// www.eci.gov.in/ge-2024-photogallery

The next phase (phase 6) polling is scheduled on May 25, 2024 in 58 PCs (including the adjourned poll in Anantnag-Rajouri PC) in 8 States/UTs.