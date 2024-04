Eminent puppeteer and Padma Shri awardee Maguni Charan Kuanr was admitted to the Keonjhar District Headquarter Hospital on Tuesday after feeling unwell due to intense humidity. This recent hospitalization follows a previous admission to KIMS Hospital in Bhubaneswar on April 2, when his health deteriorated. Kuanr, who has been leading a solitary life following the loss of both his sons, recently mourned the passing of his elder son, adding to his personal struggles.