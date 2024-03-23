Dhamra Port observes World Water Day: Leveraging Water for Peace

Dhamra : Under the theme “Leveraging Water for Peace” the Environment Department took an initiative to observe World Water Day at Dhamra Port showcasing water’s pivotal role in fostering peace, prosperity and conflict prevention. The promising observation among employees and workers was aimed to discuss and spread awareness about importance of water management as a conduit for peace, showcasing effective steps and behavioral changes to enhance cooperation and prevent water related disputes.

Employees and workers actively participated in spot quiz and were facilitated with exciting prizes. The day was concluded with all employees and workers pledging to use this World Water Day as an opportunity to check on water use habits and take steps towards using water responsibly and sustainably.

—