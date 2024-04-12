Odisha Govt & WTI Address The Impacts Of Linear Infrastructure On Elephants In The State  

The Odisha Government & Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) hosted a consultative meeting in Bhubaneswar, bringing together stakeholders from the Forest Department, East Coast Railway, Electricity Board and Irrigation Department in Bhubaneshwar.

The meeting aimed to discuss strategies to mitigate the negative effects of linear infrastructure on elephants and wildlife.

Bhubaneshwar : This initiative builds upon Gaj Utsav Odisha, a visionary campaign by the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) which was launched by Shri Pradip Kumar Amat, Hon’ble Minister, FE&CC, Odisha, Govt. of India in October 2023.

Odisha is home to over 1900 elephants spanning three elephant reserves and having 12 identified elephant corridors. While these majestic animals roam freely across the country’s vast landscapes, they face challenges in their right to move across their natural habitats.

Launched in 2018, the Gaj Utsav campaign seeks to raise awareness about safeguarding the future of India’s National Heritage Animal, while also advocating for their essential Right of Passage across elephant range states in India.

The meeting was presided over by Dr. Manoj Nair, IFS, APCCF Wildlife, Odisha Forest Department, and attended by 20 representatives from the Forest Department, East Coast Railways, Electricity Board, the Irrigation Department and Wildlife Trust of India (WTI). The discussions primarily focussed on strengthening the policy guidelines for avoiding, reducing and mitigating the adverse impacts of linear infrastructure such as power lines, canals, pipelines, and railways on wildlife.

One of the major concerns of linear intrusions is the alarming mortality rate of elephants, with approximately 45-50 elephants dying due to electrocution annually in India, and over 367 elephants falling victim due to train accidents since 1987 alone. Deliberations on finding solutions to mitigate elephant deaths from electrocution were central to the discussion.

The meeting also highlighted the ongoing conservation initiatives undertaken by the Odisha Forest Department and WTI’s interventions at safeguarding elephant populations. Additionally, brainstorming sessions were conducted to explore innovative approaches to restore connectivity for wildlife across linear intrusions. A Handbook on ‘Mitigate the Impacts of Roads and Railways on Asian Elephants’ by IUCN AsESG’s (Asian Elephant Specialist Group) Asian elephant transport working group was officially released by Dr. Manoj Nair, IFS, APCCF Wildlife, Dr. Sandeep Tiwari, Chief of Conservation, WTI, Mr B.B. Mehta, Director, Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. and Mr R.K. Rastogi, Chief Operations, Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Ltd.

The collaborative efforts of stakeholders from various sectors underscored the commitment to protecting India’s elephants and fostering insightful discussions on challenges, conservation strategies, and sustainable development models for elephant protection.

Dr. Manoj V. Nair, IFS, APCCF Wildlife, Odisha Forest Department said, “On behalf of the State Wildlife Wing, I thank WTI for organising this important brainstorming session and hope that there will be more such during the yearlong Gaj Utsav. I’m sure the deliberations will help us frame more informed policies as well as strategies for mitigating impacts of linear infrastructure in the State.”

Dr. Sandeep Tiwari, Chief of Conservation & Co-author of the handbook, WTI, said “The workshop with linear infrastructure (LI) agencies and the forest department provided a good platform to share best practices and plan mitigation strategies. The handbook will provide much-needed guidelines and design to LI agencies in Odisha to undertake mitigation and facilitate unhindered animal movement.”