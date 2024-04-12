From Chandigarh’s Rock Garden to the Skyscrapers of Abu Dhabi; IndiGo announces daily direct flights starting from May 15

IndiGo, India’s preferred carrier, has announced daily direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Chandigarh, starting from May 15, 2024. This new route will further strengthen IndiGo’s international connectivity, with daily non-stop flights connecting the thriving capital city of United Arab Emirates to the vibrant beauty of Chandigarh. The launch of this route will provide enhanced flight options, seamless connectivity, and ease of accessibility for businessmen and travellers commuting between India and the UAE.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to announce direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Chandigarh. This new route will offer customers increased options to travel between the UAE & North India. With the addition of these flights, IndiGo will now operate 63 weekly flights to Abu Dhabi from 9 cities in India, promoting travel, trade, tourism and fostering the abundant socio-cultural diversity between the two countries. IndiGo remains committed to delivering on its promise of affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across an unparalleled network.”

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, is famous for its stunning islands and record-breaking theme parks, impressive architecture, cultural landmarks, and stunning shorelines. The city’s rapid development and urbanisation, coupled with the massive oil and gas reserves, have transformed it into a large, developed metropolis. Some of the famous attractions include Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Ferrari World, the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Emirates Park Zoo, and Al Ain Palace Museum.

Chandigarh, which serves as the capital of two Indian states – Haryana and Punjab, is renowned for its architecture, urban design, and modernization. Created by Swiss French architect Le Corbusier, the city is charming with its many lakes and gardens, grand civic buildings, public monuments, and elegant boulevards. Some of the famous tourist attractions are the Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake, and the Capitol Complex. With its clean and green environment, Chandigarh is a popular destination for both business and leisure travellers.

Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website www.goIndiGo.inor mobile app. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s international connectivity.