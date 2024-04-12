3rd Edition of Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival to be held on September 7,8, 2024

Yashaswi Prangya Pratisthan, Nepal, Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) will host 3rd Kathmandu edition in Nepal capital city, over 400 writers from Nepal, India, Bhutan, Bangaladesh, Sri Lanka will join the festival

Kathmandu: Kalinga Literary Festival to host 3rd Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival on September 7,8, 2024. This is informed by the Ranjana Niraula, Founder, Director & Curator of the Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival.

Annual Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) is one of the leading Literary festivals in World from India, from this year Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) will host Kathmandu edition in Nepal capital city in association with Yashaswi Prangya Pratisthan, Himalayan Diary Pvt Ltd. The collaboration will strengthen the cultural dialogue, religious as well as literary perspective and prolonged relations between Nepal and India and South Asian Countries. Over 400 writers from Nepal, India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka will join the festival

“3rd Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival will showcase literature, music, dance, poetry and other art forms. It will be a life time experience for the lovers of literature, Music, Dance, art, poetry . The Festival will celebrate the long-standing ties between Nepal and India and South Asian Countries in the context of the emerging global cultures,” said KLF Founder and Director, Rashmi Ranjan Parida.

Central Theme of the Festival will be “ The Gateways to Asian Art, Culture and Literature “. Nepal, with its rich cultural heritage, unique geography, and diverse population, has contributed significantly to the global civilization in various ways. Here are some examples:

Cultural and Religious Significance: Nepal is home to many important cultural and religious sites, including the famous Pashupatinath Temple, Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha, Swayambhunath Stupa, Muktinath Temple. These sites have attracted pilgrims and visitors from all over the world and have contributed to the development and dissemination of religious and cultural practices globally

Trade and Commerce: Nepal has been a hub of trade and commerce between India and Tibet for centuries, which has contributed to the development of the Silk Road, connecting Asia to Europe. Nepal’s strategic location has also made it a significant center for trade and commerce with China, India, and other neighboring countries. Mountaineering and Adventure Tourism: Nepal’s unique geography, including the Himalayas, has made it a popular destination for mountaineering and adventure tourism. Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world, is located in Nepal, attracting climbers and adventure enthusiasts from all over the world. This has contributed to the development of the adventure tourism industry globally.

Art and Architecture: Nepal has a rich tradition of art and architecture, with many temples, palaces, and monuments reflecting the country’s unique cultural heritage. The intricate carvings and designs of Nepali architecture have influenced the development of art and architecture globally.

Language and Literature: Nepal has a rich tradition of literature and poetry in various languages, including Nepali, Newari, and Maithili. Nepali literature has contributed to the development of regional and global literature, with many Nepali writers being recognized internationally.

“Overall, Nepal’s contribution to global civilization is significant and diverse, reflecting the country’s unique cultural heritage, natural resources, and strategic location,” said Ranjana Niraula, Founder, Director & Curator of the Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival.

International Booker Prize-winning author Geetanjali Shree, Acclaimed Writers Jerry Pinto, Mrinal Pandey, Paul Sukirta Kumar, Maria Goreti, Usha Uthup, Yatindra Mishra, Gurucharan Das, Uday Prakash, Ystish Kumar, Kanishk Gupta, Rahul Soni, Ila Arun, Arundhathi Subramaniam, Sandeep Bamzai, Richard Mohapatra, Ranjit Rae, Haldhar Nag, Devdas Chhotray, Saroj Bala, Kedar Mishra and others from India will join the festival. From Nepal Legendary poet and folklore expert Prof. Abhi Subedi, Tulasi Diwasa, Dr. Jagman Gurung, Ashesh Malla, S.J.B. Rana, Bishow Parajuli, CK Lal, Rohini Rana, Dhirendra Premrishi, Dr. Usha Thakur , Prof. Dr. Beena Paudel and over 300 writers will join this year Kathmandu KLF as speakers.

As all know Yashaswi Prangya Pratisthan, Himalayan Diary Pvt Ltd , Nepal are reputed organisation in Nepal which has been promoting and working on various literary and cultural activities in Nepal. Similarly, Kalinga Literary Festival is a dignified institution in India which has been honouring and promoting distinguished personalities from different regions of India. Along with Members of both the institutions are aiming to organise a multidimensional program in future. Surya Nepal CSR supporting the festival and Life Insurance Corporation (Nepal) Limited (LIC Nepal) is the presenting sponsor of the Surya Nepal Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival.

“Like Firstt two Edition of Kathamandu- KLF, in our 3rd edition we are planning to celebrate great Literary, Spiritual, Cultural Traditions of Nepal, among other aspects, theme of Sita Mata, Shiv and Buddha Tatwa and its contribution to South Asia and global literary movements and traditions. The festival will have panel discussions on literature, Art, Culture, History, and showcase artistic traditions from Nepal and India, in addition to the world of Nepalese and Indian art and music,” said Ranjana Niraula, KLF-Kathmandu, Director and Founding Member.

“From this edition Kathmandu – Kalinga Literary Festival introduces Yashaswi Book Awards to 15 writers in 15 categories. The awards are given in various categories including fiction and non-fiction books, poetry, books in translation, business and strategic affairs books, environmental books, biographical and autobiographical books, children books, sports, lifestyle and emerging trend books. Nepal Yashaswi Book Awards, established by Kathmandu -KLF opens up the opportunities to identify, recognise, acknowledge, encourage and honour the literary talents across genres, for both established and new writers. The objective has been to shape the future literary icons,” said Ranjana Niraula, Kathmandu- KLF, Director.

About Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival

Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) is one of the most coveted international literary festivals annually held at Bhubaneswar of Odisha, an eastern part of India. Besides the annual program under the aegis of KLF, it has three other popular festivals in its fold: Mystic Kalinga Festival, Kandhamal Literary Festival.

From 2022 Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) in association with Yashaswi Prangya Pratisthan, Himalayan Diary Pvt Ltd of Nepal hosting annual Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival. The collaboration will strengthen the cultural dialogue, religious as well as literary perspective and prolonged relations between Nepal and India and South Asian Countries