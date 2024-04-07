Adani DAV Public School Observes 13th Foundation Day

Dhamra : 13th Foundation Day was observed with great joy and enthusiasm in Adani DAV Public School. Sanuja Kumar Jena delivered the welcome address. He gave a brief introduction on the importance of the day. Devendra Thakar, CEO, Dhamra Port was the Chief Guest on this occasion. A five kund havan was performed on Divine Vedic Practices. Different competitions like Maritime Quiz, elocution, drawing, painting, craft Making, sloka chanting, solo song and essay writing were held in the school. Students from different schools participated in the said competitions. Prizes were given by the Honorable Chief Guest to the winners of all competitions.

A blood donation camp was organised with the joint collaboration of Junior Red Cross Wings, Adani DAV Public School and Bhadrak Blood Bank. 60 units blood was collected under the supervision of Arun Kumar Lenka in the said camp. A seminar was held on ‘Maintaining the Terrestrial Activities and Assets of Seaport through Space Added System’. Amitav Mohanty, Head, EP & EMD, SDSC, SHAR demonstrated vividly all about space science. Captain Ajit Narayan Mohapatra, PFSO, & Head-Marine Services, DPCL and Mr Pratap Swain, Senior Manager, Maritime, DPCL were present in the seminar. A quiz session was done in the programme. Krishnapriya Sarangi, the Principal of Adani DAV Public School delivered her speech and motivated all students to bring name and fame for the school. Ms Swapnaranirani Subudhi was the moderator of the programme.