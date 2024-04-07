Jagatsinghpur new Collector cum DM assumes office

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: The Jagatsinghpur district new collector cum DM Anupam Shah [IAS] assumed office on Saturday, he took charge from his predecessor Parul Patwari who was transferred on April 02 following a directive of the Election Commission of India [ECI]

After assuming office new collector Shah held a meeting with administration officials and employees with regards to the study of the pre-poll arrangements of ongoing Lok Sabha and Assembly elections 2024 in Jagatsinghpur district.

As the ECI has announced the 2024 elections Model Code of Conduct [MCC] has been enforced with immediate effect, civil administration should follow the ECI guidelines to implement the MCC during elections, new collector Shah asked officials, employees, persons connected with elections should abide with ECI directives for holding a free and fair elections in district.

Earlier ADMs Jagatsinghpur and Paradeep, sub collector, and Collectorate staff from different departments greeted new collector Shah after he arrived at the collector’s office on Saturday morning. Shah a 2012 batch IAS officer worked earlier as project director of OSEPA, with the additional charge of Mo-School and member secretary of labour commissioner moreover he has experience serving collectors of Gajapati district. The outgoing collector Parul Patwari who got an abrupt departure from Jagatsinghpur district amidst elections 2024 posted as project director OSEPA, official information revealed. [Ends]

