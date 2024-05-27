Odisha: BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik holds campaigning in Jagatsinghpur and urges people to bless BJD

Report by Kahnu Nanda,agatsinghpur: The BJD Supremo and chief minister Naveen Patnaik along with 5T Chairman V K Pandian held two election meetings in Rahama and Jagatsinghpur headquarters on Monday and asked people to bless BJD-supported MP and MLA candidates in the last leg of elections to be held on June 01, 2024.

Addressing both meetings Naveen said that the people of Odisha have no need to pay electric bills from July 2024, he also spoke about his government’s few covet social welfare schemes as BSKY, KALIA Yojana, mission Shakti, Mamata scheme, LAccMI, Yuba ‘O’ scholarship, and others benefiting people of Odisha, he urged people to vote for BJD

Chief Minister Close aids 5T Chairman Pandian addressing the gathering said the Prime Minister is saying that the Ayushman Bharat Yojana has not been implemented in Odisha, we are not implementing this central scheme because once we launch the scheme about 2 Crore people will be excluded, you people are continuing with state-sponsored BSKY health scheme covering people from all sectors of society, Pandian explained.

Criticizing BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pandian said that BJD in its elections manifesto has promised a free electricity supply of 100 units to all, coinciding with the scheme BJP has launched solar power generating scheme for which people would be burdened with Rs 50 to 60 thousand, which scheme has an advantage, you people consider, Pandian questioned. However, he criticized a few welfare schemes of BJP luring people during this election.

CM Patnaik with Pandian first reached Rahama under Paradeep assembly constituency at noon and addressed the gathering, later he reached Naba Krushna Choudhury stadium here and attended election campaigning. The BJD candidate Jagatsinghpur assembly constituency Prashant Muduli, Balikuda nominee Sarada Jena, and MP candidate Dr Rajashree Mallick were present. [Ends]