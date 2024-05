Purnima Shrestha, a 32-year-old mountaineer from Gorkha, Nepal, and a photojournalist by profession has made history as the first woman in the world to climb Mount Everest three times in the same season, all in just 13 days.

Her exceptional triple ascent beats the previous record of any woman summiteer to climb Everest thrice in a single season. She has climbed Everest four times, with a prior summit in 2018.