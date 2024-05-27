KISS Champion and Jagatsinghpur Runners-up in the “All Odisha Inter District Junior Girls Rugby 7’s Championship – 2024

Bhubaneswar: The “All Odisha Inter District Junior Girls Rugby 7’s Championship – 2024″ held at KIIT Rugby Stadium on 27th May 2024 Organized by Odisha Rugby Football Association (ORFA).

In this championship KISS team Got Champion trophy and Jagatsinghpur District got Runners- up Trophy & Keonjhar District got 3rd Position.

Mr. Upendra Kumar Mohanty, Secretary, Odisha Rugby Football Association presented the trophy to the winning teams.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS, congratulated the KISS Team on winning the Champion Trophy, Congratulated to Jagatsinghpur district for Runners up trophy & Keonjhar district for 2nd Runners up trophy. He also conveyed his best wishes to the participating districts & wished them good luck for their future competitions.