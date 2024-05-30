Odisha: BJP lined up leaders for poll campaigning in Jagatsinghpur, and BJD relied on Naveen and Pandian to woo voters

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: As the campaign for the last leg of elections ended on Thursday, it was noticed in the past one week that the BJP has lined up its star campaigners, union ministers, the party’s National President and state seniors. Mainly BJP’s poll drive was spearheaded by central minister Dharmendra Pradhan

While the BJD’s campaign relied heavily on supremo and chief minister Naveen Patnaik along with former bureaucrat cum 5T chairman V K Pandian. Both had been actively campaigning in 4 assembly constituencies and 1 Lok Sabha seat for BJD candidates by holding a public gathering, while reports said that party nominees in several constituencies had adopted roadshows, public meetings and door-to-door personal house visits in the last one week.

On turn Congress put back in the electioneering process in Jagatsinghpur district, no star campaigners either National or State level leaders visited for campaigning, contesting candidates accompanying district-level party leaders led the campaigning, The party’s MP candidate Ravindra Sethy had never seen holding and meeting or roadshow.

The report said that on May 23, Pandian had visited the headquarters of all 4assembly segments and held public meetings, similarly BJP National president J P Nadda held a massive poll campaigning in Erasama block headquarters.

BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik visited Rahama and Jagatsinghpur on May 27 along with Pandian and held public meetings in both locations covering the entire 7 assembly constituencies of Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seat.

Assam chief minister Hemant Biswa Sarma visited Naugaon for election campaigning, Tripura ex-chief minister Rajya Sabha MP Biplav Dev , union minister Smriti Irani, railway minister Aswani Baistmbha and Dharmendra Pradhan had prominent who spearheaded BJP campaigning in Jagatsinghpur district.

Meanwhile, reports said that after BJP ascertained that the party position had been dramatically developing and moving for a straight fight with BJD in Lok Sabha and Assembly seats efforts had been taken to arrange an election meeting for union Home Minister Amit Saha later negated due to venue selection and administration clearance. [Ends]