Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority completes 35 Years of Excellence, celebrates success with a Grand Event  

Mumbai – Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India’s first 100% landlord and premier container port, commemorated 35 years of operational excellence with a grand event held at the prestigious Hotel Taj Mahal, Colaba. The event, themed “Port of Prosperity,” celebrated the remarkable achievements and growth of JNPA, recognizing its pivotal role in India’s maritime industry.

JNPA has consistently been at the forefront of transforming India’s port operations. Since its inception in 1989, it has grown to become the largest container port in India. The port recently achieved a historic milestone by recording its highest-ever throughput of 6.43 million TEUs in the fiscal year 2023-24. Moreover JNPA has consistently handled over 6 million TEUs annually in the last couple of years. The port’s strategic initiatives in digitalization, automation, commitment and green port initiatives have set new benchmarks in the industry. JNPA’s commitment to sustainability and community development has also been a significant factor in its success, ensuring inclusive growth and environmental stewardship.

The proceedings began with the National Anthem and state song, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, setting a reverent tone for the evening. The Hon’ble Governor took center stage to release the Special Cover & Corporate Customized My Stamp of JNPA in presence of Chief Postmaster General, followed by the release of the JNPA Coffee Table Book, a commemorative piece encapsulating the port’s rich history and milestones; followed by the release of special edition issue published by Bhandarkar publications. Thereafter, in a significant move, two Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) were signed for a total of Rs. 40,000 crores (Rupees Forty Thousand Crores) between JNPA and PSA (India), and JNPA and CMACGM for the development of the Greenfield Port at Vadhvan.

Following this, the Hon’ble Governor felicitated twenty-five JNPA stakeholders and employees, recognizing their contributions to the port’s success.

Mr. Unmesh Sharad Wagh, Chairman of JNPA, addressed the gathering with an inspiring speech; he said, “As we mark 35 years of JNPA’s impressive journey, we look back on our accomplishments in advancing India’s maritime infrastructure. Our dedication to innovation, efficiency, and sustainability has established JNPA as a leader in global port operations. This milestone underscores the commitment of our team and the support of our stakeholders. Additionally, responding to the Honorable Governor’s request, JNPA pledges INR 3.5 Crores to equip 38 Eklavya model schools with 1000 computers and 100 tablets within the next 2 months. By April next year, with the addition of the BMCT terminal, JNPA’s capacity will reach 10.4 Million TEUs, solidifying its position as India’s largest port.”

The events ended with a chance for participants to network and celebrate a collective vision of a prosperous future. As JNPA looks ahead, it remains dedicated to pioneering advancements and driving economic prosperity for the nation.