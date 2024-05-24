Odisha: Balikuda- Erasama AC to wittness a Straight fight between BJD- BJP , Pandian and Nadda hold election campaigning

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The Balikuda- Erasama Assembly Constituency [AC] experienced a high-voltage election campaigning on Thursday. The BJD heavyweight cum 5T chairman V K Pandian held a poll campaigning for party MP and MLA candidates at Ambasala in Balikuda block coinciding with the event BJP too organized an electioneering drive in Erasama block headquarters where BJP National president J P Nadda addressed the gathering sought vote for the saffron party.

Both meetings drew huge gatherings of local party sympathizers when both parties’ heads were ostensible present.

Pandian discussed the BJD manifesto 2024 enshrined as BSKY health benefits for all, subsidized interest on housing loans up to Rs 20 Lakh, 100 units free electricity, interest subvention on education loans, Nua O Scholarship for college students, affordable transport facility for all as well as monthly pension to mission Shakti employees after post-retirement, he also stressed hon’ble chief minister Patnaik aiming to give benefit to empower middle-class people society saying Naveen Guarantee to the Odisha voters. Pandian also highlighted success stories of developmental works undertaken by Naveen Patnaik’s government ruling the state last two and half decades.

On the other hand, BJP’s country head Nadda heaved union government works in the last ten years led by Prime Minister Modi drawing global attention of the country’s development. Nadda too conversed financial assistance and grants allotted to Odisha during the BJP government at the center in the last ten years. He labeled charges against the BJD government in Odisha that the central grants have not been utilized properly, mostly siphoned off by executant bureaucrats and BJD supporters

Nadda also discussed local issues pertaining to Balikuda-Erasama people suffering to get clean drinking water, housing facilities, shortage of doctors and medicos in hospitals, lack of communication linkage foremost deficit is progressing unemployment among youths. If you people elected a BJP MLA this time and the saffron party formed government in Odisha all of the problems affecting electorates will be sorted out Nadda promised.

Political observers viewed that both BJD and BJP skulls maiden visit to Balikuda and Erasama assembly segment pitched boost among both party workers and electioneering fervor. BJP for the first time organized such a huge gathering at Erasama and the incident signifies that BJP National president Nadda attended the event, it could happen due to the efforts of Satya Sarathi Mohanty who is contesting as BJP candidate for the Balikuda – Erasama seat.

However BJD’s star campaigner Pandian visit to Balikuda invigorated party leaders and workers, during his speech Pandian maintained that we united our party leaders who had expressed differences and unhappiness after the party granted MLA ticket to Sarada Jena for the Balikuda seat but party workers needed to bury their old hatchet, to work unitedly, as a result, party candidate will secure victory in the highest margin of votes than 2019 elections, Pandian urged.

Moreover, sources informed that as many as 11 candidates from several political parties including 6 independents are election fray in the Balikuda- Erasama assembly seat, Congress party who had secured third position in the 2019 polls has fielded one Nalini Kumar Swain as party candidate this time but Swain recognized a new face for the seat and yet to start his election campaigning. On the other hand among the 6 independent aspirants, none of them have the competency to earn at least 1 percent votes as the constituency has figured 2, 69,214 valid electorates in 2024.