Bachelors Degrees conferred on 205 Cadets at the 146th NDA Convocation ceremony

The Convocation Ceremony of 146th course of National Defence Academy was held at the Habibullah Hall in NDA, Pune on May 23, 2024. A total of 205 cadets were conferred the prestigious Bachelors degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The Chief Guest for the occasion was Vice Chancellor, Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Dharamshala & Vice Chancellor (Addl Charge), Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, Prof (Dr) Sat Prakash Bansal.

A total of 82 cadets were conferred degree in Science stream, 84 cadets in Computer Science stream and 39 cadets in Arts stream. 17 cadets from friendly foreign countries were also awarded degrees during the Convocation Ceremony. In addition, the B Tech stream comprising of 132 cadets of Navy and Air Force cadets also received ‘three years course completion’ certificate as these Naval and Air Force cadets will be conferred with the degree after completion of one year training at their respective pre-commissioning training academics i.e. Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, respectively.

The academic report of Spring Term – 2024 was presented. The Chief Guest in his convocation address congratulated the cadets of the passing out course for successful completion of their gruelling training from one of the premier training academies of world repute. He congratulated and conveyed his sincere gratitude to all the parents who motivated their wards to join this prestigious ‘Tri Services’ training institute of the Indian Armed Forces.

Earlier, as a prelude to the Passing out Parade, a Cadets’ Activity Display exhibiting exceptional standards of skills acquired through various aspects of military training was conducted at Bombay Stadium, National Defence Academy, Pune. It involved spectacular awe inspiring acts of combat and adventure. The display was graced by Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande. The audience also included, various senior dignitaries and the proud parents of the Passing Out Course and the cadets of 146th Course. The display started with welcome of the august gathering by the standing salute and flag hoisting in a true cavalry tradition. The event show cased an ensemble of 270 cadets and 38 horses displaying high standards of training, complete synchronization of actions and physical excellence.

The event stated with daring and fearless equestrian display by the cadets left everyone spellbound and awestruck. The cadets of the NDA demonstrated a display of Jointmanship by undertaking a synchronised Tri-Services Attack Demo. This was succeeded by a display of audacious and breathtaking sky diving display by the elite Akash Ganga Team. The cadets then displayed their physical training standards in a well synchronised and exhilarating sequence comprising of skipping rope exercises and gymnastic maneuvers. This was followed by an outstanding display of musical ride which captivate the audience. The event ended with the tableau formation bidding ADIEU to 146th Course by the High Horse Team.