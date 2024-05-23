SIM-ply no more: DoT targets 6.80 lakh suspect connections for re-verification

Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has identified approximately 6.80 lakh mobile connections suspected to have been obtained using invalid, non-existent, or fake/forged Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) KYC documents.

**Key Highlights:**

Identification of Suspected Fraudulent Connections – Through advanced AI-driven analysis, DoT has flagged around 6.80 lakh mobile connections as potentially fraudulent. The questionable veracity of the PoI/PoA KYC documents suggests the use of fabricated documents for obtaining these mobile connections.

Directive for Re-verification – DoT has issued directives to the TSP to carry out immediate re-verification of these identified mobile numbers. All TSPs are mandated to re-verify the flagged connections within 60 days. Failure to complete re-verification will result in the disconnection of the concerned mobile numbers.

Combined Efforts Yield Results: The collaboration between various sectors and the utilization of AI technology have been pivotal in identifying these fraudulent connections, demonstrating the effectiveness of integrated digital platforms in combating identity fraud.

The DoT has asked for the re-verification to ensure the integrity of mobile connections and the security of digital transactions. DoT is committed to creating a secure digital environment for all.