RP-Sanjeev Goenka Group’s IMI Bhubaneswar Gets New Director Prof. P.C. Biswal

Bhubaneswar: The RP-Sanjeev Goenka Group announced the joining of Dr. Pratap Chandra Biswal as Director and Professor at International Management Institute (IMI), Bhubaneswar from April 2024. IMI is the first corporate sponsored business school in India and only internationally accredited institute in Odisha which ranks 67th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023 conducted by the Ministry of HRD, Govt. of India. The institute, boasting a diverse pool of faculties from across the country, possesses strong academic credentials and rich experiences garnered from esteemed Indian institutions and abroad is poised to reach new heights under the leadership of Prof. Biswal.

Prof. Biswal is a distinguished academician with expertise in teaching, training, consulting, research, and academic administration. He has made significant contributions to academia and has published extensively in academic journals, magazines, and newspapers. Moreover, Prof. Biswal has actively involved in numerous research and consulting projects for esteemed organizations such as the Government of India, the World Health Organization (WHO), the National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation (NSTFDC), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and various banks across India.

When asked about his decision to transition from a prestigious institution like MDI to IMI Bhubaneswar, and his immediate plans, Prof. Biswal stated, ‘My decision to assume the role of director at a rapidly expanding business school is influenced by several factors. These factors include alignment with the institution’s vision and values, the opportunity to spearhead and influence its growth trajectory, and the potential to create a significant impact in a dynamic educational environment.’

Prof. Biswal expressed, “The institute’s unwavering dedication to academic excellence, coupled with its ambitious vision and supported by exemplary faculty and infrastructure, alongside the backing of the RP-Sanjeev Goenka Group, presents a remarkable opportunity for impactful contributions—an exciting challenge indeed. Furthermore, the potential to unleash Odisha’s potential in the startup ecosystem and entrepreneurship, along with the chance to make a positive difference in the local community, proved highly compelling. Additionally, considerations such as professional advancement, career aspirations, and the desire to embrace fresh challenges and responsibilities also influenced this decision.

Moreover, the institute’s commitment extends to fostering academic excellence through experiential learning and global engagement, while prioritizing a technology-enabled learning environment to equip our students with essential skills. We aim to align the curriculum to emphasize social sensitivity, with the goal of positively impacting the local community. Furthermore, establishing robust partnerships with industry leaders will be pivotal in positioning IMI Bhubaneswar as a distinguished national brand.”