IndiGo’s new initiative at IGI Airport Terminal 1 brings hope and empowerment to passengers with special needs  

New Delhi: IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, has commenced a dedicated service at Indira Gandhi International Airport – Terminal 1, to create an inclusive, accessible, and comfortable travel experience for specially-abled passengers. Committed to promoting diversity, equality, and inclusion (DE&I) at the workplace and across its operations, the airline has dedicated a newly designed desk to facilitate check-in for passengers with special needs.

Currently, IndiGo has over 20 specially-abled employees and staff at the Delhi Airport, who will also be deployed at these desks for assistance.

This initiative is in line with IndiGo’s commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity, in the workplace and beyond. This will also empower IndiGo’s specially-abled colleagues by providing an opportunity to showcase their skills and abilities. This initiative is a testament to IndiGo’s unwavering commitment to providing an affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience for all our passengers. The airline has also undertaken special efforts to ensure all its facilities, technologies, information, and privileges are accessible to persons with disabilities.

In a bid to create a more accessible and inclusive world for everyone, IndiGo has undertaken several measures onboard its flights. The cabin crew members are trained to assist with stowing and retrieving carry-on and assistive devices. The aircraft are equipped with lavatories featuring additional grab bars to aid persons with disabilities. The airline also offers pre-board courtesy and provisions for customers with sensory impairments, mobility assistance, spinal support equipment, and adverse medical conditions.