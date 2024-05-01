Odia OrbitOdishaOdisha Breaking News

Torpedo (SMART) system was successfully flight-tested at around 0830 hrs on May 01, 2024 from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha

Torpedo (SMART) system was successfully flight-tested at around 0830 hrs on May 01, 2024 from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. SMART is a next-generation missile-based light-weight torpedo delivery system, designed and developed by DRDO.

