Family-Friendly Activities in Delhi For Pune Travelers

Are you trying to find things to do with the family while travelling from Pune to Delhi? There’s nowhere else to look! Families can enjoy a range of enjoyable activities in Delhi. There is something for everyone to do, from taking a stroll through verdant parks like Lodhi Gardens to seeing ancient sites like the Red Fort and Qutub Minar. Indulge in mouthwatering street cuisine at Chandni Chowk or take in Dilli Haat’s lively culture. Delhi offers visitors from Pune of all ages a fantastic experience with so much to see and do!

For Pune Travelers – Top Family-Friendly Activities:

Once you have booked air tickets from Pune to Delhi, next is for you to enjoy this itinerary here:

1. Adventure Island

This adventure-filled island spans 62 acres, just as its name says. Adventure Island is one of the most significant locations to take kids in Delhi since it offers a variety of dry and water rides that will keep them occupied for the entire day, including rides just for families and little children. Among this area’s most well-liked attractions and slides are the extremely fun Splash Down, Z-Force, Wave Rocker, Cyclone, Swan Boat, and Water Coaster. This site can give adults and children chills because of its fantastic food, shopping, and gravity-defying rides.

Delhi Riding Club

Polo and horseback riding enthusiasts can have a good time at this riding club with their four-legged companions. Skilled instructors offer training in dressage and jumping as well. Children who form strong bonds with horses begin to grow in confidence, empathy, and communication abilities. Consider signing your kids up for this riding club since it’s one of Delhi’s top family-friendly vacation activities.

Qutub Minar

Qutub Minar, which rises to a height of almost 237 feet and has five convergent stories and 379 stairs leading upward, embodies resilience and grit. Constructed in 1192, this minaret is the tallest structure in the world and is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Children who enjoy science will be captivated by the complex’s iron pillar, which is made of iron and never rusts. This is the location of the annual Qutub Festival, which you should try to attend with your loved ones if you happen to be in Delhi in November or December. It is imperative to take a family portrait against the backdrop of the imposing structure.

India Gate

When travelling from Pune to Delhi, India Gate is the ideal destination for a pleasant evening spent with your family, engaging in various activities, such as shopping, sightseeing, lounging, and binge-eating. Architect Edwin Lutyens designed this majestic and awe-inspiring memorial arch as a tribute to India’s brave warriors and martyrs. Its surrounding verdant lawns are similarly impressive, contributing to its popularity as a picnic spot in Delhi. Once you’ve spent a few hours playing cricket or flying kites on the lawns, you can take your family to one of the many neighbouring restaurants for a hearty dinner or boating in the ponds. It sounds like a good plan for the weekend.

National Rail Museum

The National Rail Museum, with more than a hundred life-size exhibits of trains and railway infrastructure, is a tribute to the thrilling history of Indian Railways. Static and working models, signalling systems, vintage photos, railway literature, furnishings, and many other fascinating artefacts can be found here. The main draws here are the displays of the historic Maharaja Train saloons, built in 1875, and the Fairy Queen steam locomotive, built in 1855. Kids can also enjoy the 3D virtual coach and Toy Train rides.

Children’s Park

There’s a beautiful park with ten acres of grass, slides, swings, spinners, play gyms, climbing frames, and more for youngsters to enjoy just next to the India Gate. The evening lights and the mild breeze make the park even more beautiful. The well-kept lawns provide an ideal spot for adults to unwind while the kids engage in various activities. A library, aquarium, and musical fountain are all located in the park.

Dilli Haat (INA)

In addition to showcasing ethnic culture from all over rural India, this vibrant hub of cultural vibrancy in Delhi also sells fine handicrafts, handlooms, toys, woodwork art such as carvings made of sandalwood and rosewood, leather footwear, ethnic fabrics, beads, brassware, metal goods, and chandeliers. This restaurant serves regional cuisines in Northern, Central, Southern, and Northeastern India. Thus, you may also have a culinary tour there. It makes sense that Dilli Haat is regarded as one of Delhi’s most environmentally friendly spots for families with a taste for the arts to hang together.

National Bal Bhawan

This location provides imaginative games and activities for children ages five to sixteen. Science programs, literary events, creative arts, photography, performance arts, physical fitness, museum arts, and public relations arts are just a few of the many activities here. This place also hosts several activities aimed at developing social skills and personality. Children will have a blast at the centre’s traffic park, skating rink, magic mirror house, mini zoo, aquarium, camping hostel, open-air theatre, workshops, and cultural exchange locations.

Conclusion



Delhi extends a warm welcome to visitors from Pune and provides a wealth of enjoyable, family-friendly activities. Every moment offers a fresh adventure, whether seeing historical sites or indulging in regional cuisine. With its diverse culture and energetic atmosphere, Delhi promises to create treasured experiences for families looking to have fun and adventure.