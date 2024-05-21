Sanjay Murthy and T.G. Sitharam Launch Portal for National Awards to Teachers (Higher Education) 2024 Nominations

Secretary, Higher Education Shri Sanjay Murthy along with Chairman, AICTE, Shri T. G Sitharam, today launched the portal for nominations for National Awards to Teachers (Higher Education) 2024 of nominations for the National Awards to Teachers (Higher Education) 2024.
The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, has also issued guidelines for the submission of nominations. The awards will be conferred on the exemplary teachers/faculty members of technical and non-technical higher education institutions and Teachers of Polytechnic Institutions. There shall be three sub-categories under the first category based on the following broad disciplines: Engineering & Technology, Architecture; Pure Sciences including Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Biological Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Medicine, Pharmacy; and Arts and Social Sciences, Humanities, Languages, Legal Studies, Commerce, and Management.
The last date for submission of nominations is 20th June 2024. The selected awardees will be felicitated on 5th September (Teachers’ Day) to commemorate the Birth Anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India and a remarkable teacher.
Eligibility:
The award is open to all the faculty members of colleges/universities/higher educational institutions/polytechnics in India, satisfying the following conditions:
- The Nominee should be a regular faculty member,
- Should have at least five years of full-time teaching experience at the Undergraduate and/or Post-graduate level,
- Should NOT be above 55 years of age as on the last date of receiving application for the awards.
- Vice-Chancellor/Director/Principal (regular or officiating) are NOT eligible to apply. However, individuals who have held such positions earlier, but are below 55 years of age and still in active service are eligible.
Nomination Procedure:
-
- Self-nomination (Singular basis)
- Former or existing Vice-Chancellor/Director/Principal/Faculty Member/Colleague of the same University/Institute/College/Polytechnic, where the nominee holds regular employment. Earlier nominee / nomination is eligible for re-nomination,
The purpose of the National Award to Teachers 2024 in Higher Education Institutions is to recognise the distinctive contributions of some of the finest faculty members in the country and honour them for their dedication and hard work, particularly in teaching and pedagogy, and its impact which have not only improved the quality of higher education but also enriched the lives of their students. The Award seeks to recognise and honour the unique and path-breaking achievements of faculty members in teaching-learning, community outreach, institutional service, research, and novelty of work in the field of higher education.