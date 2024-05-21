Sanjay Murthy and T.G. Sitharam Launch Portal for National Awards to Teachers (Higher Education) 2024 Nominations

Secretary, Higher Education Shri Sanjay Murthy along with Chairman, AICTE, Shri T. G Sitharam, today launched the portal for nominations for National Awards to Teachers (Higher Education) 2024 of nominations for the National Awards to Teachers (Higher Education) 2024.

The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, has also issued guidelines for the submission of nominations. The awards will be conferred on the exemplary teachers/faculty members of technical and non-technical higher education institutions and Teachers of Polytechnic Institutions. There shall be three sub-categories under the first category based on the following broad disciplines: Engineering & Technology, Architecture; Pure Sciences including Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Biological Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Medicine, Pharmacy; and Arts and Social Sciences, Humanities, Languages, Legal Studies, Commerce, and Management.

The last date for submission of nominations is 20th June 2024. The selected awardees will be felicitated on 5th September (Teachers’ Day) to commemorate the Birth Anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India and a remarkable teacher.

Eligibility:

The award is open to all the faculty members of colleges/universities/higher educational institutions/polytechnics in India, satisfying the following conditions: