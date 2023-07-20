BhadrakNationalTop News

Report suspects 25 injured in Bhadrak bus accident

By Odisha Diary bureau

Over 25 tourists, who were on their way to Puri from West Bengal, sustained serious injuries after the bus ferrying them overturned on National Highway-16 near Bhandaripokhari petrol pump in Odisha’s Bhadrak district.

Of the 25 injured, condition of six is stated to be critical, sources said.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.