Report suspects 25 injured in Bhadrak bus accident

Over 25 tourists, who were on their way to Puri from West Bengal, sustained serious injuries after the bus ferrying them overturned on National Highway-16 near Bhandaripokhari petrol pump in Odisha’s Bhadrak district.
Of the 25 injured, condition of six is stated to be critical, sources said.
