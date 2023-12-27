Bhadrak : Adani Dav Public School’s 12th Annual Day (Jigyasa) was celebrated in the school premises with great joy and happiness. The Honourable Chief Guest of the day Mr Devendra Thakar, CEO, Dhamra Port inspired the students to act according to their purpose and vision of life so that they can achieve their target. The Guest of Honour Mr Basuki Nath, HR Head, Dhamra Port advised the students to be disciplined and cultured. The Guest of Honour Mr Gorachand Majhi, CRCC, Kuamara suggested all mother parents to take a momentous role to build their kid’s future so that they will be imbibed with good values & cultures. The Esteemed Chief Speaker, Dr Bharat Singh Parmar, in his speech, inspired the students not only to be successful but also to be persons of values. Prizes were distributed to the meritorious students. The School Magazine, Tattwa was released by the Honourable Chief Guest and other dignitaries. A mind-blowing cultural programme was done by the students of the school. Mr. Mrunmaya Kumar Manna, Asst Project Manager, Adani Foundation, Dhamra Port and Ms Diptinath were present in the meeting with all PTCC members, local social workers and guardians. The Principal Mrs Krishnapriya Sarangi honoured the Chief Guest, the Chief Speaker and the Guest of Honours with presenting beautiful shawls.