AIIMS Bhubaneswar Observes “Good Governance” Day in Tribute to Founder Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Former Prime Minister remembered on his 99th Birth Anniversary

Bhubaneswar : AIIMS Bhubaneswar commemorated “Good Governance Day” on the auspicious occasion of the 99th birth anniversary of the late former Prime Minister and legendary statesman, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The event, held yesterday, paid heartfelt tributes to the visionary leader who played a pivotal role as the founder of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, bringing about a revolutionary transformation in the healthcare sector of the state.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Prof (Dr) Ashutosh Biswas expressed profound respect and admiration for the contributions of Atal Bihari Vajpayee to the establishment and development of the national institute. The institution reflected on the dynamism of the late leader and acknowledged his enduring impact on the healthcare landscape.

To mark this significant occasion, a meeting was convened at the AIIMS Bhubaneswar premises, attended by Dean (Academics) Dr. P R Mohapatra, Dean (Research) Dr. Satyajit Mishra, Dean (Exam) Dr. Soubhagya Kumar Jena, MS Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida, Deputy Director (Administration)I/c Rasmi Ranjan Sethy, and Dr. Ashok Kumar Jena, alongside faculty members, students, and staff.

Distinguished dignitaries and personalities from various sectors paid floral tributes at the statue of Late Vajpayee located within the AIIMS Bhubaneswar campus. The installation of the statue commemorates the visionary leader’s foundational role in AIIMS Bhubaneswar, with the foundation stone laid on 15th July 2003. Notably, AIIMS Bhubaneswar stands as the second AIIMS in the country and the only one whose foundation stone was laid by Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee.